Minor dies due to mishap in dough kneading machine

In a heart-wrenching incident involving a dough kneading machine on Tuesday night in Begumpur area of Rohini district, a 15-year-old boy lost his life, police said on Wednesday.

According to police officials, the minor was working at a momos shop when his upper body got caught in the dough kneading machine’s belt. The accident resulted in his immediate death.

Upon receiving information about the incident, the police rushed to the scene and took the body into custody.

The shop was sealed by the police. The police are currently interrogating the family and other individuals.