Mega blood donation camp organized at Noida on Sunday

A mega blood donation camp was organized on Sunday 6 March by Luxmi Narayan Temple Charitable Trust at sector 56, Noida at Lawn Tennis Ground of Noida Stadium where 643 donors donated the blood.

558 blood units were collected by the participating blood teams from Indian Army, Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, New Delhi, Noida District Hospital & Noida PGI for Child Health, GIMS Greater Noida and Rotary Noida Blood Bank.

Arrangements for vaccination of all age groups and ENT checks were also made which were availed by people there.

To encourage and cheer the blood donors and volunteers, Dr. Mahesh Sharma, MP from Gautam Budh Nagar, Ms Ritu Maheshwari, CEO of Noida Authority, heads of various hospitals, Vipin Malhan, President of NEA, Dr D K Modi, Chairman of the Trust had arrived.

A K Gupta, one of the managing trustees led this initiative and was supported by all other managing trustees and other members.