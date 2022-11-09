MCD polls: Delhi BJP core group meets party prez Nadda

In preparation for the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections on December 4, the Delhi BJP core group met party president JP Nadda here today.

The core group members included state chief Adesh Gupta, state in-charge Baijayant Jay Panda, co-incharge Alka Gujar, convenor of election management committee Ashish Sood, and state general secretary (org) Siddharthan.

According to a source, “The meeting went for an hour. The discussion was done on the candidate list, Delhi’s current air pollution status, landfill issue, campaigning modes and medium, etc.”

A BJP source also informed that the list of candidates will be out by November 12 and 13. Also, the manifesto will be released by next week.

Ahead of the upcoming MCD election, Aam Aadmi Party MLAs took part in a crucial meeting last evening under the leadership of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Party State Convenor and Minister Gopal Rai.

During the meeting, AAP office-bearers were assigned responsibilities at different levels to prepare for elections to all 250 MCD seats, a party statement said.

The blueprint of AAP’s strategy and important issues regarding MCD were discussed at length during the meeting.

To prepare for the MCD elections, the Aam Aadmi Party yesterday launched the ‘Kude Par Jansamvad’ campaign. In this regard, MLAs have been directed to personally monitor the campaign. Aam Aadmi Party officials will listen to

people’s garbage problems and discuss their solutions through Jansamvad. Instructions were also given to all workers to connect with each and every person in Delhi at the grassroot level, as per the statement.

The Aam Aadmi Party is contesting the election on the issue of dumping waste.

The nomination process for the MCD polls started on November 7.

On November 4, the Delhi State Election Commission announced that voting for the MCD polls will be held on December 4 and the result will be declared on December 7.

The last day for filing the nomination is November 14 and the scrutiny of the nomination will be held on November 16. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is November 19.

This year, the Central government unified the three corporations – East Delhi Municipal Corporation, South Delhi Municipal Corporation and North Delhi Municipal Corporation – into one MCD. After a Home Ministry notification, the total number of MCD wards in Delhi has been reduced to 250 from earlier 272.

As many as 42 wards are in the reserved category.