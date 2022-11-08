MCD polls: BJP chariot rolls out amid Manoj Tiwari’s lyrical campaign

The nomination process for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 has begun as the final phase of the election process for 250 wards will be held on December 4 and the result will be declared on December 7. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is preparing for its fourth consecutive victory in the civic polls, has also started the exercise for the selection of candidates.

Meanwhile, former Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari has sung a song campaigning for the MCD elections. The song is rapidly gaining publicity on social media.

It is being said that the candidates will be able to use this song during the municipal election campaign. The lyrics of the song are: BJP means service, keep your servant; we don’t preach keeping BJP, but a servant.

Earlier on Monday, the BJP prepared a special campaign chariot to speed up the corporation election campaign. Union Urban Development Minister Hardeep Singh Puri flagged off the campaign chariot at a programme organised at the party’s state office. He said this would make it easier to take the achievements of the Narendra Modi Government and the municipal corporation to the people.

This will also publicise the wrong policies of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Government. A total of 70 campaign chariots have been prepared. At least one campaign chariot will go to each assembly constituency. In the first phase, 30 campaign chariots have been dispatched. LCT screen has been installed in it through which the message will be conveyed to the public.

The song prepared for the corporation election campaign will also be played by Manoj Tiwari, MP, from North East Delhi. Delhi State BJP President Adesh Gupta said the party works with the spirit of service. BJP workers helped the needy in the Corona crisis. To save people from Corona, the Modi government started a free vaccination campaign. Free ration is being provided to the poor. The AAP government made Delhi a gas chamber, due to which people are finding it difficult to breathe.

On the occasion, party’s Delhi in-charge, Dr. Baijayant Jay Panda, co-in-charge Dr. Alka Gurjar, Union Minister of State Meenakshi Lekhi, former Union Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan, Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, MP Gautam Gambhir, Corporation Election Management Committee convener Ashish Sood, MLA Vijender Gupta, national spokesperson Shahzad Poonawalla, state vice-president Ashok Goyal Devraha and other leaders were present.