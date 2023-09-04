MCD fully prepared for G20 Summit: Delhi Mayor

Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Mayor Shelly Oberoi said here on Monday that the civic body is fully prepared for the upcoming G20 Summit with comprehensive arrangements for the international event scheduled to be held in the national capital on September 9 and 10.

The G20 Summit will be held at the newly-constructed Bharat Mandapam convention centre in Delhi’s Pragati Maidan under India’s presidency.

In an interaction with The Statesman, Dr Oberoi informed that for the upcoming Summit, the MCD is fully prepared having fulfilled all responsibilities assigned to it for the mega event.

“In terms of cleanliness, the civic body has deployed around 12,000 sanitation workers on special duty in six zones which come under the jurisdiction of the G-20,” she said.

The MCD mayor said there is a special focus on cleanliness in the Pragati Maidan area where 250 workers have been deployed to work in shifts. She said six teams of supervisory officers have been constituted to monitor and coordinate the work.

Dr Oberoi said the fact that Delhi was hosting the G20 summit is a matter of extreme pride for the entire country. “Since India has got the presidency of the G20, the entire world will be looking at us. The Delhi government and the MCD are set to welcome the dignitaries and tourists and to provide them with excellent hospitality,” she said.

She said the MCD had made all sorts of arrangements for the big event. As far as cleanliness and sanitation is concerned, the civic body has identified around 12,000 vulnerable garbage points and worked on war footing to remove these garbage points. “All the officials have been directed to remove these garbage points within 24 hours,” Dr Oberoi said.

She informed that the MCD had cleaned all three major drains around Pragati Maidan. “There will be no issue of waterlogging if it rains,” Dr Oberoi added.

She said machines have been arranged to clean the footpaths of Delhi as well. Sweeping machines are being used to maintain sanitation on roads and footpaths. These machines have been deployed on all the roads connecting to the venue, such as Mathura Road, Ring Road, and Bhairav Marg.

Apart from this, water beans and clear anti-smog guns have also been arranged to keep the roads clean.

Dr Oberoi said a total of 52 mechanical road sweeping machines of MCD were pressed into action to clean the roads of Delhi.

She said it is very important to improve the cleanliness system on all the main roads. “Because all our G-20 guests will pass through these roads. Six teams have been formed to clean Delhi’s Rajghat Marg, Jawaharlal Marg, Zoo Area and Bhairav Marg, Vikas Marg, and Tilak Marg. These include more than 250 employees and sanitation workers. Six teams of sanitation workers will assess the cleanliness of the entire road. We have also arranged decorative dustbins on the streets of Delhi and the main gate of Delhi’s Buddha Park, the bus stands, and all public places so that guests coming from outside or the people of Delhi do not throw garbage here and there.”

Dr Oberoi informed that 35 such roads of MCD have been selected for cleaning from morning to evening with the help of about 40 such machines.

“Tourists will pass through all the roads we have mentioned. All the departments of the Municipal Corporation have made beautiful paintings on the roads. The intersections of Delhi have been beautified with waste material. We will leave no stone unturned in our hospitality,” she said.