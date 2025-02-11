MCD extends financial assistance to sanitation worker injured in workplace accident

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has initiated a drive for voluntary contribution to support the family of an injured safai karamchari (sanitation worker).
Shish Pal met with a tragic workplace accident at the Tughlakabad compost plant, resulting in the amputation of both his legs.
The MCD said the contribution would be facilitated through a voluntary deduction from the salary bill of February.
“Employees who do not wish to contribute may submit an exemption request to their respective Drawing & Disbursing Officers (DDOs) by February 15, 2025. In the absence of such a request, the default deduction will be applied. A consolidated cheque of the total contributions will be handed over to the family,” the civic body said.
The MCD said it has also decided that Pal will continue to get his ’s salary as long as he remains in the hospital, and further assistance such workman compensation will be determined based on his medical condition.
The civic body said it would also provide employment to a family member of Pal on compassionate grounds, on his consent, ensuring financial stability for his household.
MCD Commissioner Ashwini Kumar said, “Our safai karamcharis are the unsung heroes and the backbone of our city’s cleanliness and well-being. This unfortunate incident underscores the challenges they face on a daily basis. As an organisation, we stand by Shish Pal and his family in their hour of need. I urge all employees to contribute wholeheartedly, reflecting our collective spirit of empathy and support.”