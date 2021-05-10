Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has ordered an enquiry into the matter of 23 Covid-19 patients who went missing from the Hindu Rao Hospital, sources told The Statesman.

For the unversed, it was reported that 23 Corona patients left the Hindu Rao Hospital between April 19 and May 6 without informing the medical facility.

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation, which controls the Hindu Rao said that the hospital authorities have informed the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) and police about the missing patients for the enquiry.

“23 COVID-19 patients have left Hindu Rao Hospital without informing in the last couple of weeks. We have informed the DDMA and police about this. We have all their details and most of them are either home quarantined or admitted to other hospitals,” told Jai Prakash, Mayor, North MCD.

The latest incident has taken a political turn as leader of opposition in MCD, Durgesh Pathak has demanded FIR against the people involved in the matter including Mayor Prakash.

“You (MCD) have given 200-250 beds to the people of Delhi and you are unable to even make proper arrangements for those 200-250 beds. There is no water, no food, no proper treatment, patients are agonized and anxious and from that 23 patients have left your hospital and you have no idea about it,” he said.

“I demand, the Aam Aadmi Party demands that action should be taken against whoever is responsible for this, including the mayor, who lied to the public,” Pathak demanded.

The AAP leader was referring to an alleged statement by Prakash as a lie. According to Pathak, Prakash had stated in the media that a complaint regarding missing patients has been filed by the North MCD, which the Delhi police later refuted.

The Statesman tried to contact Prakash for clarification on the matter but the leader remained unavailable for the comment.