Mandaviya flags off Indian Red Cross Society Ambulances

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar today flagged off 33 Ambulances (13 Advanced Life Support Ambulances and 20 Basic Life Support Ambulances) from Nirman Bhawan here.

Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Bhagwanth Khuba was also present on the occasion.

The Union Ministers were briefed on the amenities and services that will be provided by the ambulances.

Under funds allocated for Covid response in India, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) earmarked some funds for ALS Ambulances, BLS Ambulances, Mobile Health Units and Mobile Blood Collection vans.

The 33 Ambulances are part of the first lot of medical vehicles which are being sent to improve the health and disaster response capacity of the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) branches.

IRCS has played an important role in the fight against COVID-19 and has contributed immensely in reducing the impact of the pandemic. They have held several camps for ensuring blood availability throughout the country. The multidimensional response with a broad range of activities is testimonial of IRCS’s capacity as an organization.