A 30-year-old man received bullet injury during a scuffle over a monetary issue in West Delhi’s Janakpuri area, police said on Saturday.

The injured has been identified as Brahmjeet, a farmer and resident of Jhajjar district in Haryana.

The incident took place at around 8.30 p.m. on Friday night.

Police said that Brahmjeet owed Rs 10 lakh to one Paramveer of Rohtak in Haryana. He was visiting his elder brother Kamaljeet, who lives in Uttam Nagar.

“On the day of the incident, Kamaljeet was at A-Block, Janakpuri to meet his relative Ashish when Paramveer, along with his relatives Navin, Manjeet, and an unidentified person, came there and asked him to return the money,” said DCP West Deepak Purohit .

A heated argument soon led to a scuffle and soon Brahmjeet reached the spot and attacked Navin who fired two to three shots one of which hit him in the stomach.

While the four men including Paramveer fled from the spot, Brahmjeet was rushed to Chanandevi Hospital.

Polic said “both parties are known to each other”. A case of attempt to murder has been registered at Janakpuri police station and several teams have been formed to apprehend the accused, several teams have been formed for the same, an officer said.