Man held for spilling acid on 3 refugees in West Delhi

A local resident was held for spilling acid and injuring three refugees following a quarrel in West Delhi’s Vikaspuri area, Police said Wednesday.

A quarrel took place between some refugees, who were residing near a United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHRC) office, and locals on September 30, according to the police.

During the quarrel, a person named Rakesh Kumar came with a plastic can containing liquid substance and intentionally spilled some of it on the clothes of the three refugees, who reported burning sensation.

Advertisement

During the preliminary investigation, the liquid appeared to be phenyl, but the exact composition can only be determined after chemical examination, said the police official.

The police have registered an FIR under relevant sections and Kumar was arrested.

Vikaspuri area has a UNHRC office and refugees often come here to seek shelter and work. Sometimes, they also raise slogans causing disturbance to locals, the official added.