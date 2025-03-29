Man held for plotting firing at own house to frame rivals

A man was held for conspiring to have his own house fired at to implicate his old rivals. Delhi Police arrested him along with his two accomplices in Sangam Vihar, South Delhi, authorities said on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Ankit Chauhan said that in the intervening night of March 21 and 22, they received a PCR call at Sangam Vihar Police Station regarding a gunshot fired in the I-Block of the area.

Acting on the information, a police team immediately reached the spot, where the caller stated that two unknown men with muffled faces came to the house and opened two rounds of firing, threatening to kill the complainant and his family members, the DCP said.

During the course of the investigation, the team meticulously scanned the CCTV footage to get details about the accused persons, wherein they found that the suspects came on a motorcycle and opened fire. However, the police could not gather any further information as the images were blurred.

It was revealed that the miscreants took multiple rounds within a 10-km radius and changed their clothes to disguise their identity and evade the chase.

However, after further analysis of the footage, the police succeeded in capturing the original registration number of the vehicle used in the crime and the faces of the accused. Based on this information, the motorcycle was later traced.

During the probe, it emerged that the vehicle was registered in the complainant’s name.

The complainant, identified as Nasir, 28, a resident of Sangam Vihar, was previously involved in two gambling cases, Gautam said.

The police team received information regarding the whereabouts of the two accused and apprehended both involved in the crime.

On sustained interrogation, the duo disclosed that Nasir himself provided them a country-made pistol and a motorcycle for firing at his own house with the motive to implicate his rivals in the case.

Based on the information revealed by the accused, police questioned Nasir, who disclosed that in 2024, he had a dispute with one Sohail, who had sustained a bullet injury to his neck. This led Nasir to plot against Sohail and his associates.

The police have confiscated the country-made pistol and the motorcycle used in the crime.