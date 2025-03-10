Man arrested after 9 years for wife’s murder in Delhi

In a major breakthrough, the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police has solved a nine-year-old murder case, arresting the deceased woman’s husband from Shahjahanpur, Bihar, a police official said on Monday.

The accused had been absconding for nine years after brutally murdering his wife, slitting her throat, and wrapping her body in a plastic sack before abandoning it in a rented accommodation in Ranhola, Outer North Delhi.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Aditya Gautam stated that the case was initially registered following a complaint by the victim’s brother at the Ranhola Police Station.

The investigation revealed that the husband had fled, and despite efforts, the police were unable to trace him. He was subsequently declared a proclaimed offender by the court.

Given the prolonged evasion, the case was reopened, and a fresh team was deployed to reinvestigate. Witnesses were re-examined, and an extensive field inquiry was conducted.

Acting on a tip-off from local informers, the police discovered that the suspect was hiding in Shekhupur, Bihar.

Following a six-month-long operation in the suspected area, the police successfully apprehended the accused and brought him back to Delhi.

During interrogation, the accused, identified as Sunil Kumar, confessed to the crime. He revealed that he had married the victim after an affair, but frequent quarrels had strained their relationship, leading him to take the extreme step.

After committing the murder in 2016, Kumar fled with his four-year-old daughter to evade arrest. He frequently changed locations, avoiding mobile phones to prevent tracking, and moved between Delhi, Faridabad, and Patna.