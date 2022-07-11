Man accused of raping minor held after 4 years in Delhi

A 24-year-old man who is suspected of raping a little child was apprehended four years after the horrible act, an official said on Monday

In the aforementioned case, which was filed against him in 2018, the defendant, Shyam Lal alias Shahrukh, was designated as a Proclaimed Offender.

He was charged under sections 376 (rape), 306 (Abetment of suicide), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 323 (Voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code and section 6 and 17 of the POCSO Act. “The accused was absconding to avoid his arrest,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Sameer Sharma said.

The police had established a squad that constantly monitored the whereabouts of the alleged perpetrators in the region and had also sent out covert informants.

Shyam Lal, the accused, was taken into custody on July 9 as a result of technological monitoring and one of these secret intelligence sources.

(with inputs from IANS)