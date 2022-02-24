Luxmi Narayan temple charitable trust to organize blood donation camp on 6 March

The Managing Committee of ‘Luxmi Narayan Temple Charitable Trust’ will organise a blood donation camp on 6 March, Sunday at Noida stadium -lawn tennis ground as part of 75 years of independence and Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Some of the participating blood banks ​​​​are Army (AFTC), ​​​​​​​​Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, New Delhi, District Hospital, Noida, Super Specialty Padearetic Hospital & Post Graduate Institute of Child Health, Sector- 30, Noida​​ and Government Institute of Medical Science, Greater Noida, and Noida Rotary Blood Bank.

It is the only Charitable organisation in Noida, which organises regularly “Three in One Camps” where, besides blood donation, eyes & organs are also donated along with eye check up and free eye surgery.

“We have continuously organised Blood Donation camps at our Mandir Premises in Sector-56, Corporate Offices , Schools, Educational Institutions in and around Noida & Greater Noida, Noida Villages and even on Road-sides during COVID period during strict lockdown,” said the spokesperson.