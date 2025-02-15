LOP in MCD Raja Iqbal demands Mayor’s resignation on moral ground

Leader of Opposition in Municipal Corporation of Delhi, Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh ,on Saturday demanded the resignation of Mayor Mahesh Kumar on moral grounds as the incumbent AAP has lost majority in the civic house.

The demand came after three AAP councilors switched to BJP making it a tie of 115 councilors from both parties in the 250 seat MCD. This has created a deadlock between them for the upcoming Mayoral polls scheduled in April.

Hinting that the saffron party may form its Mayor in the House, Singh mentioned that the party will serve the people of Delhi and complete the stalled works of the AAP government whenever they get a chance.

“In the coming days, when there will be a three-engine government in Delhi, the development of the city will take place at a much faster pace,” he added.

Criticizing the functioning of the MCD House during the incumbent government’s tenure, Singh claimed, “Mayor had adopted a stubborn attitude and raised the discretionary fund to 500 crore rupees by reducing the funds for repairs of gardens, roads, and parks to zero. As a result, all development works were completely stalled.”

The LOP claimed that BJP will continue to raise issues of public interest in the House and now that AAP’s strength in the corporation has diminished, they will no longer be able to run the show according to their whims.