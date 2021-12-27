Lokmat Sur Jyotsna National Music Award held at Kamani auditorium

The Delhi’s ice-cold weather warmed up Thursday night after spirited performances by classical and folksinger Maithili Thakur and instrumentalist Lydian Nadhaswaram enthralled the audience.

While 20-years old Maithili started with Marathi folk songs before returning to her mother tongue Maithili (spoken in parts of Bihar) and Hindi, 16- years old Lydian started by playing piano before reverberating the hall with an electrifying performance on drums.

Besides, the evening’s highlight was a Sufi presentation ‘Chhap tilak sab chheeni’ by Maithili and her two brothers Rishav and Ayachi. Lydian, touted as next AR Rehman also stunned the audience by playing two pianos simultaneously – with the national anthem on one and ‘Mile sur mera tumhara’ on the other.

The occasion was Eighth Sur Jyotsna National Music Awards organized by Lokmat Media Group at Kamani auditorium. Both the artists were presented with a trophy and Rs 1 lakh cash by Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Mr. Anurag Singh

The award is instituted by Lokmat group chairman and former Rajya Sabha member Mr Vijay Darda in the memory of his wife Ms Jyotsna Darda to encourage budding music artists.

The evening ended with another captivating performance by noted sarod artists Aman Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash.

Among the prominent personalities attending the function included sarod maestro Padma Vibhushan Ustad Amzad Ali Khan, classical vocalist Padma Bhushan Pandit Sajan Mishra, Pandit Laxman Krishnarao Pandit, creator Padma Bhushan Rajiv Sethi,

Union Minister of State for Finance Dr. Bhagwat Karad, Union MoS Social Justice Ramdas Athavale, ghazal singer Roop Kumar Rathod, Sunali Rathod, Acharya Lokesh Muni ji, former Union Minister, and MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy were also present.