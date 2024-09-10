Light showers lead to waterlogging, traffic snarls in Delhi

Residents of Delhi experienced light showers on Tuesday afternoon, bringing a much-needed respite from the humid weather.

The afternoon rain led to waterlogging in several areas, causing traffic snarls in the Capital during the evening.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier predicted moderate rain and thunderstorms for Tuesday, with light showers expected to continue on Wednesday.

Light to moderate rainfall is expected to continue at most places in Delhi, Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida, and Faridabad during the night, according to the weather department.

The rain brought the maximum temperature in the city down to 35.4 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 25.2 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

Following the rain, the Delhi Traffic Police advised commuters to plan their peak-hour travel carefully, as the city experienced traffic snarls in several areas due to waterlogging.

In a post on X, the police reported traffic disruptions on GTK Road near GTK Depot, where waterlogging led to a diversion towards the Wazirabad side. The traffic was diverted towards the Wazirabad side.

In subsequent posts, it mentioned that traffic was affected on Najafgarh Phirni Road due to waterlogging at Delhi Gate, Chhawla, Dhansa, and Bahadurgarh Stand.

On Rohtak road, waterlogging at Mundka affected the movement of motorists, prompting commuters to to plan alternative routes.

Traffic disruption was reported on Outer Ring Road in the carriageway from Vikaspuri towards Peeragarhi due to water logging and drainage overflow near Nagin Lake Apartments, the traffic police said.

However, some of these restrictions were lifted after the civic authorities cleared water from roads.