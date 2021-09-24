Light rain prediction on Friday

On Friday morning temperature of national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 24.4 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season’s average. According to the IMD there is a prediction of a generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle.

The maximum temperature will settle around 34 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

The relative humidity was recorded at 88 per cent, it said.

The air quality index was recorded in the satisfactory category at 61 at 8.05 am, real time data of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.