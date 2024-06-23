Light rain brings Delhi a little respite from sultry weather

Light rain coupled with winds on Sunday afternoon at several parts in the national capital brought some respite to the residents from the sultry weather.

At around 5.30 pm, after the city witnessed a light shower, the temperature was recorded at 36 degrees C while the relative humidity was pegged at 63 per cent, the Regional Meteorological Centre New Delhi said.

The weatherman had forecast a generally cloudy sky with thunderstorms, and light rain accompanied with gusty winds up to speeds of 30- 40 kmph.

During the day, the maximum temperature in the city was recorded at 39.8 degrees C, a notch above the season’s average, the weather agency said.

In the morning hours, the minimum temperature had settled at 29.6 degrees C, which was two points more than the normal for the season.

Meanwhile, the city’s average air quality index (AQI) was recorded under the moderate category with a reading of 148, as per the Central Pollution Control Board’s bulletin.

The reading was based on data from 38 out of 40 air quality monitoring stations across the city.

Met office said traces of rain were recorded during the past 24 hours up to 0830 hours on Sunday morning.

For Monday, the Met Department forecast a generally cloudy sky along with likelihood of thunderstorms with light rain and gusty winds with speeds of 30- 40 kmph.

The maximum and the minimum temperatures are likely to be around 30 and 39 degrees C, respectively, the weatherman added.

According to IMD’s seven-day forecast for the coming week, there is a likelihood of a generally or partly cloudy sky with the possibility of light rain or thunderstorms.

With the change experienced in the weather, the residents are feeling better than before. During the last couple of weeks, the city was reeling under heat-wave conditions when the people had to face the scorching heat that resulted in many people suffering from heat stroke or other heat-related illnesses.