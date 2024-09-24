LG instructs Police Commissioner to ensure ample police visibility in city

Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena has instructed the Delhi Police Commissioner to ensure ample police visibility in the capital.

He has asked Commissioner to prepare a list of senior officers, who will be responsible for compliance and ensuring such visibility, as per a communiqué issued by the LG office on Tuesday, adding, a duty chart of senior officers with details of their deployment and their phone numbers will be sent to the LG Secretariat for regular monitoring.

Saxena, who has been consistently stressing on visible policing as the biggest deterrent against crime, has asked for police personnel on duty to be visibly present in all areas around police beats /chowkis, the LG office said.

Advertisement

Ever since he began reviewing the traffic situation on a weekly basis along with senior police and transport officials, visibility of traffic police personnel on roads has significantly increased, it said. Besides, he has also advised the Commissioner to constitute teams of senior officers in plain clothes, who can inspect and report on compliance of deployment and police presence in areas, the LG office said.

Any laxity in the matter will be viewed seriously, the LG has underlined, it added.