LG directive against illegal immigrants related to Delhi’s safety: Sachdeva

Justifying Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena’s directions to concerned agencies to take action against illegal immigrants in the national capital, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said the move pertains to the security of the city.

Sachdeva flayed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for raising objection to the LG’s move, saying it is unfortunate that the ruling dispensation in Delhi is politicising the serious issue of encroachments by illegal immigrants and others, which is related to the security of the national capital.

The BJP leader said previously, there were encroachments on Delhi’s footpaths and around parks mostly by hawkers, but in recent months, RWAs (resident welfare associations) and trade associations have consistently drawn attention to alleged encroachments by Rohingyas and others, who have been settling on roadsides and in parks.

Citing crimes, both petty and major, occurred on the streets of Delhi, the Delhi BJP chief said the LG directed the law enforcement agencies to take appropriate action against the culprits.

Sachdeva added that everyone must welcome such decisions for the greater good of the national capital.