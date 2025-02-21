Lady don, running husband’s drug empire held

The Delhi Police on Friday claimed to have apprehended a 33-year-old lady don identified as Zoya Khan, wife of infamous gangster Hashim Baba for allegedly possessing drugs valued over Rs 1 crore, police sources said.

She is believed to manage her jailed husband’s criminal empire by running his gang while trying to ensure that there was no evidence directly linking her to illegal activities. She met Baba when they lived nearby in North East Delhi, according to the police.

As per the sources, when Baba was jailed in connection with the gym owner’s death, Zoya took over the gang’s operations, with reports of her deep involvement in managing extortion and drug supply. However, she maintained a clean image by going to high-profile parties, flaunting expensive clothes and associating with luxury brands.

Zoya also has a significant social media presence with a large following. As per the media reports, she frequently visited her husband in Tihar Jail, where Baba reportedly trained her in coded language on how to manage the gang’s finances and operations. She also maintained contact with associates outside prison and other criminals.

Hashim Baba is accused of committing several criminal activities including murder, extortion, and arms smuggling. Prior to her marriage to Baba in 2017, Zoya was married to another individual. The couple initially became close due to their proximity as neighbours in North East Delhi.