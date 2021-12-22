Kristu Jayanti 2021 celebrated

Chavara Cultural Centre (CCC), Delhi, organised Kristu Jayanti 2021, an inter-religious ecumenical Christmas celebration here as part of its motto ‘Celebrating Diversity-Celebrating Bharat’ Accept, Respect and Celebrate Diversity.

Chief guest on the occasion was Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel.

Leaders representing several religions like Archbishop Anil Couto of Delhi Archdiocese, Archbishop Kuriakose Bharanikulangara of Faridabad diocese, Fr Varghese Vinayanand, Apostolic Administrator of Gurgaon diocese, Swami Shantatmananda of Ramakrishna Mission, Rabbi Ezekiel Isacc Malekar of Judah Hyam Synagogue, Acharya Vivek Muni ji Maharaj, Dr A K Merchant from Bahai’s, Shernaz Cama from Parsi community among others greeted the participants on the occasion.

Others present on the occasion included many Members of Parliament and several cultural and social organisations.

According to Fr Roby Kannanchira, Director of CCI, the Centre is an initiative of CMI congregation to promote peace and harmony in the society through interreligious dialogue and art and cultural interactions.