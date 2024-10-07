Kejriwal vacating official bungalow was a spectacle: Vijender Gupta

Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta on Monday claimed that former chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Kejriwal did not vacate his official bungalow.

Attacking Kejriwal, he said, “It is impossible to find a more deceitful personality than Arvind Kejriwal. Whether it’s about garnering public applause or staying in the media spotlight, Kejriwal is an expert in both.”

“In the matter of his official residence, the Sheesh Mahal, Kejriwal followed the same tactics. By announcing that he would vacate his official residence within 15 days of leaving office, Kejriwal tried to win public favor. Later, he staged a spectacle of vacating the bungalow and handing over the keys to a PWD officer while posing for photos. But this lie did not even last two days, and today, the PWD sent him a letter asking him to vacate the bungalow,” Gupta said.

The Leader of the Opposition said, “In reality, Kejriwal did not vacate his bungalow. For the show, he sent some belongings in two small trucks to his new residence. Most of his belongings are still in the Sheesh Mahal, and Kejriwal still retains possession of it, along with the keys.”

“Kejriwal, an expert in deceit and theatrics, has proven all his pre-election promises false. Phrases like I won’t take a car,I won’t take a bungalow, and I won’t take security were used to mislead the public. Having enjoyed the perks of power, Kejriwal has now become so accustomed to them that he doesn’t want to leave his old bungalow,” he said.

Gupta further said, “He posed for photos while handing over the keys to PWD officers but then took the keys back. His facade was exposed when the PWD issued a letter requesting Kejriwal to hand over the keys so that the bungalow could be allotted to the new Chief Minister Atishi.”

“It is shameful that someone who claims to be morally upright has been exposed by this PWD letter. He advised Kejriwal that he is now an ordinary MLA and should accept this reality and vacate the bungalow,” he said.