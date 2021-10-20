Kejriwal meets Chess World Championship Silver Medallist Tania

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday met Chess World Championship Silver Medallist Tania Sachdev and said that he would work to ensure that chess regained its popularity among people.

Kejriwal pointed out that the sole purpose behind Delhi Sports University was to develop talent that could bring medals for the country.

The Delhi government is constantly working towards promoting sports as well as supporting youth icons who have made the country proud.

The Chief Minister said the Delhi government would give students degrees in the sport of their choice under Delhi Sports University and help secure their future prospects.

Tania Sachdev said she was immensely proud of how Delhi had seen a revolution across various fields under the Kejriwal government.

Several dignitaries, including Aam Aadmi Party MLA Somnath Bharti, were also present when she met Kejriwal. The Chief Minister congratulated Tania Sachdev for winning the silver medal and wished

her luck to continue her splendid performance for the country in future.

During the meeting, Kejriwal got to know that Tania Sachdev hadn’t been felicitated by the state for her performance yet. On learning this, he immediately spoke to Deputy Chief Minister and Sports

Minister Manish Sisodia in front of her. Kejriwal directed him to felicitate Tania as per the protocol and extend all kinds of support possible to her.

Tania Sachdev has a brilliant track record in national and international chess championships and is also an Arjuna Awardee. She was a part of the Indian team that won the Women’s World Team Chess

Championship in Spain. She won the bronze medal at the 2021 Chess Olympics.