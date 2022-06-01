Kejriwal invited to attend World Cities Summit in Singapore

High Commissioner of Singapore to India Simon Wong called on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at the Delhi Secretariat on Wednesday.

The High Commissioner expressed his admiration for the quality of work being delivered by the Kejriwal Government throughout Delhi.

In a light-hearted moment, Simon Wong said that as a resident of CM Arvind Kejriwal’s legislative constituency he considers him to be his senior in the government sector and appreciated his efforts towards the development of the New Delhi region.

During the meeting, Simon Wong, on behalf of the Singapore Government, invited CM Arvind Kejriwal to take part in the coveted World Cities Summit. He presented the CM with a formal invitation letter from the Prime Minister’s Office of Singapore.

The CM thanked the Singapore Government for their invitation and said that he looks forward to attending the event and will send a formal acceptance to them for the same.

Notably, the World Cities Summit is an exclusive platform for government leaders and industry experts to address liveable and sustainable city challenges, share integrated urban solutions and forge new partnerships. It is jointly organised by Singapore’s Centre for Liveable Cities and the Urban Redevelopment Authority.

The Summit will take place on 2nd & 3rd August 2022. WCS 2022 will also feature WCS Smart Cities Workshop, an exclusive in-person networking event to advance smart city projects through one-on-one consultation clinics with suitable partners and funders.

Simon Wong said that Delhi and Singapore are both two distinctive urban centres that share a common set of problems. Both the leaders acknowledged that there’s huge scope for collaboration between Delhi and Singapore, in particular in the sectors of water, environment, public housing and solid waste management.

The Chief Minister also informed him about Delhi’s streetscaping and road redevelopment project and said that the Delhi Government would be open to inviting companies from Singapore to develop pilot stretches under the project.

The High Commissioner said that he’d love to explore the collaboration on the project as well. The leaders also held an in-depth discussion about Delhi’s efforts to combat the pandemic and the subsequent vaccination programme during the meeting.

