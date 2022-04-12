Kejriwal inaugurates senior citizen home in Kanti Nagar

The Delhi Government has developed a world class Senior Citizen Home for the destitute elders of Delhi, which was inaugurated by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today. Babasaheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Senior Citizen Home in Kanti Nagar is the fourth such centre in Delhi, and a total of nine such homes will be ready soon.

On the occasion, Kejriwal stated, “From today, a luxurious senior citizen home known as the ‘Baba Saheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Senior Citizen Niwas’ has opened in Delhi. I will take care of the elderly who have no one as their own son and help them lead a life of honour.”

The CM stated in this residence, they will have access to cutting-edge amenities free of cost. “We have ensured that they receive all the homelike facilities, so that they do not feel the lack or loneliness of moving out of their homes. I hope and pray that there is no need for old age homes in future, and that everyone gets to live happily in their homes with their children looking after them.”

He added, “We will ensure that all those who reside in these senior citizen homes will also be taken on the pilgrimage tours of their choice.”

The five-storey senior citizen residence has 117 rooms, out of which 81 rooms are for men, while 36 rooms are for women. Free accommodation, food, clothes, bedding, TV-radio, books, entertainment centre with bhajan-kirtan program, health & physiotherapy, and more such facilities will be available for the elderly.

Three old age homes have already been inaugurated in Delhi, while the construction work for five more buildings is in progress, informed the CM.

Besides, round tables have been set up in the senior citizens’ residence for the elderly to interact with each other, to sit together and talk about their joys and sorrows.