Kejriwal honours women from various fields on International Women’s Day

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday honoured women from various fields on International Women’s Day and recognised their contribution in building the society.

He said the AAP Government is making sure that women stand on the same pedestal as men, get equal opportunities and security in Delhi.

“We have worked extensively to strengthen the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) to empower women and make them feel more secure,” the Delhi Chief Minister said.

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, the Delhi Commission for Women hosted its annual award ceremony.

The function’s chief guest was Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

During the event, Kejriwal presented citations to women who have excelled in various fields.