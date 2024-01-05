Kejriwal Govt played with lives of people: Sachdeva on medicine scam

After the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) reportedly directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe the supply of suspected spurious drugs to city government hospitals, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva accused the Arvind Kejriwal Government in Delhi of playing with the lives of the people.

Hailing the MHA’s move, Sachdeva said, “We welcome the order for CBI investigation into Delhi government’s fake and below standard medicines scam. The Kejriwal Government has played with the lives of the people of Delhi which is a very shameful act.”

Asserting that the CBI probe would reveal many angles, he said, “Investigation will reveal why fake medicines were given to hospitals, how many kickbacks did Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his ministers got, and how many crores are involved in this scam.”

He said the role of the Kejriwal Government in the entire episode is doubtful because Kejriwal himself as also the then Health minister Manish Sisodia and the current minister Saurabh Bharadwaj were in the know of it all since August 2022 but they remained silent on it.

In the name of the health model, the Kejriwal Government was giving benefits to private companies in return of which Arvind Kejriwal and his ministers were getting a big kick back, he alleged.

Notably, on December 28, the Directorate of Vigilance of Delhi government urged the ministry for a thorough investigation by the CBI in the matter.

Earlier, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena recommended a CBI inquiry over the matter.