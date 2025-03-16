Juvenile among two held for murder, attempt to murder

The Delhi Police have arrested two accused, including a juvenile, for a murder and an attempted murder and recovered a knife, the weapon of offence, from their possession, an official said on Sunday.

During questioning, the accused revealed that they had attacked the victims for their abusive remarks against them, police said.

Advertisement

On March 11, when the complainant, Faize, along with his friend, Abhishek, on their way to Gandhi Market, Sagarpur in South West Delhi, reached a street leading to Tent Wala School No. 2, they noticed a scuffle between people known to them.

Advertisement

Those involved in the scuffle were Shivam, Santosh, and the juvenile, who had a big knife with them.

According to the police, the complainant said he knew them as they all lived in a nearby locality. After he and his friend tried to intervene and help Ajay, the other person escaped.

During the scuffle, one of them whipped out a knife and allegedly attacked Ajay on the chest and Lucky on his stomach.

Later, the three accused fled the spot after which both the injured were brought to the hospital where Ajay was declared brought dead, while Lucky sustained life threatening injury.

Finally, on Sunday, with the help of technical surveillance and local intelligence, the accused, Santosh, Shivam, and the CCL, were apprehended.

During interrogation, they stated that around 10 days ago, an altercation happened with the victims on the issue of abusive language allegedly used by the victims.

Thereafter, to take revenge, the culprits equipped themselves with a knife and on the day of the incident came to know about the presence of victims at Kamal Park and, accordingly, attacked them.

According to the police, at the instance of the accused, a weapon of offence (knife) and a bloodstained mobile phone pertaining to the accused Santosh were recovered.

The Police said CCTV footage and local enquiry helped in the identification of the all three accused.

During investigation, the social media accounts of the culprits were analysed to ascertain their activities.