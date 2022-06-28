Justice Satish Chandra Sharma take oath as Delhi HC Chief Justice

Justice Satish Chandra Sharma on Tuesday took oath as Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court.

The oath was administered by Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena during a ceremony at the Raj Niwas.

The Telangana High Court Chief Justice, Sharma has been transferred to the Delhi High Court following the notification of the Central government.

“In exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of Article 222 of the Constitution of India, the President, after consultation with the Chief Justice of India, is pleased to transfer Justice Satish Chandra Sharma, Chief Justice, Telangana High Court, as the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court and to direct him to assume charge of the office of the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court,” read the notification dated June 19.

Justice Vipin Sanghi, who was the Acting Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court before the appointment of Sharma, was transferred as the Chief Justice of Uttarakhand High Court.

Sharma was born on November 30, 1961, in hopal. He graduated as the topper of the LL.B. degree in 1984 with three gold medals from Hari Singh Gour University, Sagar.

At the age of 42 in 2003, Justice Sharma was designated as a Senior Advocate by the High Court of Madhya Pradesh.

He became the Madhya PradeshHigh Court judge in 2008.

He was the Chief Justice of Telangana High Court since October 11, 2021.