Jumped in front of metro train, man on ventilator support

A man sustained head injuries and bruises on the left side of his body after allegedly jumping in front of a Delhi Metro train at the Hauz Khas station on Thursday, afternoon, the police said.

He was rushed to the AIIMS trauma centre and is currently on ventilator support, the police added.

The police received the information about the incident at around 2.56 pm through the station controller. When a police team reached the spot, they found out that the man was shifted to the hospital.

So far, a metro travel card, a debit card from the Punjab National Bank, and some documents besides a mobile phone have been found on him, and efforts are on to establish his identity.

As per the police, during the course of the inquiry, the CCTV footage was checked and the team found that the injured at about 2.14 pm jumped from platform number 1, Hauz Khas on the railway tracks, as the train was approaching the platform.

The statement of a guard, an eye witness to the incident, has also been recorded, the police added.

It was found that the man had boarded the train from Greater Kailash at 1.59 pm, which was established from the metro card found on him.

The cops say no foul play has been found in the incident, while further inquiry is underway.