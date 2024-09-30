JNUSU team meets UGC joint secretary over scholarship disbursal

A delegation of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) on Monday met with the University Grants Commission (UGC) joint secretary over the scholarship disbursal.

The delegation conveyed to the UGC official that junior research fellowship (JRF) schools have not received their fellowship amount since the May month of this year while the amount was displayed on the Scholarship and Fellowship Management (SMFP) portal.

Furthermore, the delegation claimed that non-NET schools have also not received a fellowship amount for months and also demanded an extension in the deadline for claiming all the pending arrears till August 2024, which is 8 October as of now.

After meeting with the Joint Secretary, the students said that UGC has assured them that the arrears claimed in the 1-8 August window will be released in a couple of days along with the previous month’s fellowship amount.

Additionally, the UGC assured students that the deadline for claiming pending arrears which is October 8 will be extended.

The student union claimed that the Non-NET fellowship is a university-level issue, that would be solved by the respective universities.