Jahangirpuri case: Police gets 2-day custody of Farid

A local court on Friday granted Delhi police two-day remand of Farid, alias Netu, who was arrested in connection with the April 16 Jahangirpuri violence case.

Farid, a close aide of alleged mastermind of the case Mohammed Ansar Shiekh, was arrested following a tip-off from from Purba Medinipur in West Bengal on Thursday.

Official sources had told IANS that Farid was one the key accused responsible for instigating the violence at Jahangirpuri.

“Soon after the violence, he left Delhi and went to West Bengal to evade arrest,” the sources had said.

Severe communal clashes erupted at the Jahangirpuri area on April 16 during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in which nine people, including eight policemen, were injured.

The police has till now arrested 39 people and apprehended two juveniles while one of the arrested person’s relatives was bound down for injuring a police Inspector by pelting stones at him.

The ongoing investigation into the communal clashes has revealed previous involvement of several accused in various criminal cases.

The focus of the probe is currently on the prime accused of the violence — Md Ansar — whose pictures of flaunting lavish lifestyle has even forced the Delhi Police to seek ED’s help in the matter.

Arrested accused Farid has some connection with accused Ansar, as per the sources.