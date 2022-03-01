IYC protests outside EAM’s residence over stranded Indian students in Ukraine

BJP’s propaganda policy is falling heavily on the countrymen, said Indian Youth Congress president, Srinivas BV as the IYC today protested outside External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar’s residence in the wake of Ukraine crisis as number of Indian students stranded there.

Srinivas BV said that the Modi government is giving only ‘self-reliant advice’ instead of ‘help’ to thousands of Indians who are stuck between life and death in Ukraine.

“For the past 5 days, the Modi government in Ukraine is simply driving thousands of children from here to there. Modi ji has found a solution to every problem in silence. When the migrants were brought on the streets by the unplanned lockdown, they were subjected to atrocities, yet Modi ji remained silent and now even when the students trapped in Ukraine are being subjected to atrocities, he is just silent,” said Modi.

The youth Congress president said that PM Modi, who claims to increase the strength of India’s passport, is silent on the excesses and atrocities being committed against Indian students in Ukraine.

“The crisis of students trapped in Ukraine is not decreasing and the government is busy building its image instead of helping them. The Prime Minister is busy campaigning and the children of India are stuck in war-torn Ukraine,” added IYC president.

The Prime Minister should come out of the campaign and ensure the safe return of the students, said Srinivas demanding that the Prime Minister should leave the campaign and fulfill his responsibility and ensure that all the Indians trapped in Ukraine should be brought back to the country at the earliest.