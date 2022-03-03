ISKCON Dwarka organises health camp on World Hearing Day

A health camp was organized at Sri Sri Rukmini Dwarkadhish Mandir ISKCON Dwarka on the occasion of ‘World Hearing Day’ on Thursday.

In collaboration with Rampo Hearing Clinic and the World Health Organization, the camp was beneficial for those working in high-noise services, such as traffic police and other police personnel, especially those in the security service.

The entire work of camp check-up was done under leadership of Dr Ram P Kumar, Director, Rampo Hearing Clinic.

The entire team of doctors were present in the camp with special equipments for health assessment and hearing test.

Equipments include hearing check, external ear’s video autoscopic test and ear plug for patients working in high-noise area.

Apart from this, people were made aware about the importance of hearing to promote a healthy lifestyle.