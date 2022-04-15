Irate patient at Delhi hospital attacks doctor with scissors

A patient at a Delhi government hospital allegedly attacked a doctor with a pair of scissors, causing minor injuries on Friday, police said.

A call was received in the morning claiming that a doctor had been stabbed by a patient in the ICU of the Central Hospital in Tilak Nagar in west Delhi, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police, West, Ghanshyam Bansal.

As the police investigated the case, they discovered that the accused, Kuldeep Singh, 40, had been committed to the hospital on April 13 for treatment of his alcohol addiction as well as occasional fits.

“When Dr. Vipin Jha came to treat him, the patient became violent, tried to evade the treatment, and became adamant at leaving the hospital,” DCP Bansal said.

The doctor attempted to console the agitated patient, but Singh, in a fit of passion, grabbed up the scissors and attempted to assault him, escaping with just minor injuries to his hand, he claimed.

According to the DCP, the police did not file an FIR since the doctor did not file a complaint against the patient.

(with inputs from IANS)