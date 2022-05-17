Int’l narcotic drugs syndicate busted, 2 held

The Special Cell of Delhi Police has busted an international narcotic drugs syndicate by arresting its two key members and recovering heroin valued at Rs 40 crore in the international market, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused were identified as Rakesh Kumar alias Rocky (37) and a Nigerian national named Obumuneme Nwachukwu (47).

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Jasmeet Singh said there was information with the Southern range of Special Cell that an international narcotic drugs syndicate was being run by Delhi-based Nigerians in association with other members of the syndicate in the area of west Delhi.

It was further revealed that the members of this syndicate used to supply the consignment of drugs in Delhi, Haryana, Punjab etc.

“A police team was deputed to develop the information. During the exercise, some members of the syndicate were identified,” the senior official said.

He said that a specific information was received on May 12 that accused Rakesh a.k.a. Rocky would arrive at Mukarba Chowk Bus Stand, G.T. Karnal Road in Delhi during the intervening night of May 12-13, and would go to Punjab for supplying the drugs.

Accordingly, the police constituted a raiding party that laid a trap and apprehended accused Rakesh with a bag in which 4 kg heroin was concealed.

A case under relevant sections of NDPS act was subsequently registered against him and he was arrested.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed to have received the supply of recovered heroin from one Obumuneme, a Delhi-based Nigerian national in Chanakya Palace in Uttam Nagar. He further disclosed that the said Nigerian National used to receive the consignments of drugs from Delhi-based fellow Nigerians also residing in the same area.

Rakesh also said that he used to further supply the heroin in Punjab for two years as per directions of Obumuneme.

When the police went to arrest the accused, they knocked on the door of his house but he did not open it and intentionally made the police team wait.

“He succeeded in flushing a lot of drugs in the toilet of the house. Members of the police team finally entered the house forcefully and apprehended Obumuneme who was found to be engaged in the process of flushing the drugs in the toilet,” the official said.

Obumuneme disclosed that he along with his two associates was arrested in a case of NDPS Act in the year 2012 and remained in jail for 8 years.

He came out from jail in February, 2020 after getting bail from Delhi High Court but again started indulging in drug supplying.