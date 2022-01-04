If the international flights had been banned on time, Omicron would not have spread in Delhi: Jain

Throwing light on the spike in the number of coronavirus cases and the new variant, Delhi health minister Satyendra Jain, while addressing the session said Omicron is a variant that has arrived from abroad and if the flights were banned on time the spread could’ve been contained.

“But the central government didn’t take any action even after repeated requests from Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. In the last few days, 187 reports of genome sequencing have come, and out of these 187 samples, a total of 152 people were found omicron positive,” said Jain.

Omicron is now the dominant variant in Delhi and around 81% of cases in Delhi are of the Omicron variant.

Jain informed that the people arriving at Delhi Airport coming from abroad are being tested and are being sent to isolation facilities if tested positive and are being treated accordingly. He further added that there is an adequate number of hospital beds available & there is no need to panic. The best way to stop Corona is to wear a mask at all times and follow all the Covid related protocols at all times.

Informing further, Jain said, “Bed occupancy in Delhi is low and most hospital beds are available in Delhi in adequate numbers. Almost 96% of the covid beds in Delhi are available and only 4% are occupied. Furthermore, we are preparing more than 37,000 beds additionally in Delhi.”

The health minister added, “Almost 100% of people are vaccinated with the first dose and around 75% of the people in Delhi are vaccinated with the second dose.”