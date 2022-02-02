India’s first RRTS project receives Rs 4710 crore in the budget

In a major boost to regional connectivity in NCR, the Government of India has allocated Rs. 4,710 crores to the country’s first Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) project in the union budget presented on Tuesday in the parliament.

Construction work on the entire 82 Km long Delhi-Ghaziabad Meerut RRTS corridor is in full swing. The corridor will have 25 stations, including two depots and one stabling yard.

More than 14,000 workers and 1100 engineers are working day and night at our sites. Despite the challenges brought in by the COVID-19 pandemic, the progress of the project has been as per scheduled timelines.

So far, 16 km viaduct of priority section, 1200 piers, and 9,900 piles have been concreted. Foundation work has been completed for 56 km of the corridor.

The 17 km priority section between Sahibabad to Duhai is scheduled to be operational by March 2023 and trial runs are expected to begin this year. The complete corridor will be opened to the public by 2025.

“RRTS is a strategic investment of the Governments to transform the mobility in NCR in line with the GatiShakti masterplan. The continued allocation to RRTS reinforces the government’s focus on infrastructure expenditure to catalyse the economic revival after the impact of the pandemic,” said Mr. Vinay Kumar Singh, MD, NCRTC.

“Despite the impact of the pandemic on the pace of work and capital expenditure, we are committed to working with our construction partners and other stakeholders to uphold the responsibility bestowed upon us by the Government in keeping the implementation of RRTS as per schedule”, he added

With a design speed of 180 kmph and an operational speed of 160 kmph, the RRTS trains will be unique and one of its kinds in India.

NCRTC is a joint venture of the Government of India (50%) and State Governments of Haryana (12.5%), NCT Delhi (12.5%), Uttar Pradesh (12.5%), and Rajasthan (12.5%). It is mandated to design, construct, finance, operate, and maintain RRTS in NCR and works under the administrative control of the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs, GoI.