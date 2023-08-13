As the country gets ready to immerse in the 77th Independence Day celebrations this August 15th, the government has already set sights on realising the development goals for the ‘Amrit Kaal’, which started with the completion of 75 years of freedom last year.

As part of the Independence Day celebrations, selfie points have come up across the national capital highlighting different schemes and initiatives of the central government.

Such selfie points have been installed in 12 locations — National War Memorial, India Gate, Vijay Chowk, New Delhi Railway Station, Pragati Maidan, Raj Ghat, Jama Masjid Metro Station, Rajiv Chowk Metro Station, Delhi Gate Metro Station, ITO Metro Gate, Naubat Khana, and Sheesh Ganj Gurudwara, officials in the Defence ministry stated in a release.

Advertisement

The schemes and initiatives that are to be showcased at the selfie points include Global Hope: Vaccine and Yoga, Ujjwala Yojana, Space Power, Digital India, Skill India, Start-up India, Swachh Bharat, Sashakt Bharat, Naya Bharat, Powering India, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, and Jal Jeevan Mission.

An online selfie contest will also be conducted by the Ministry of Defence on ‘MyGov’ portal from August 15-20, officials said.

Citizens are also being encouraged to take selfies at one or more of the 12 installations and upload them on the portal to take part in the contest. Twelve winners, one from each installation, will be selected on the basis of the online selfie contest and they would be awarded a prize money of Rs 10,000 each.

Following a time-honoured tradition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the Independence Day celebrations from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort on August 15. Around 1,800 people from different walks of life and from all across the country have been invited as special guests to the to main celebratory event in the national capital.

PM Modi will hoist the national flag and deliver his customary address to the nation from the ramparts of the historic monument.

The Independence Day celebrations this year will mark the end of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations, which were launched by PM Modi from Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on March 12, 2021, and will usher the ‘Amrit Kaal’, which will end with the completion of 100 years of independence in 2047.

Prime Minister Modi has already outlined his government’s goal of making India a developed country by the end of the ‘Amrit Kaal’, in 2047.