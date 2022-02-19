HP Chief Minister admits in AIIMS for chest pain

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) for the complaint of chest pain here on Saturday.

The Chief Minister has undergone all tests and “all the health parameters of the Chief Minister are normal, said a spokesman of the Himachal Bhawan.

He was under observation of senior doctors of the Institute which is conducting all the routine check ups, the officer said. He was better now and would be discharged soon after observations for a day or two. There is nothing serious about his health, the doctors stated.