Heat wave likely to continue over northwest India, MP, Vidarbha during next 5 days: IMD

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday said the heatwave spell is likely to continue over northwest India, Madhya Pradesh, and Vidarbha, during the next five days with a slight reduction in temperature from 12th April.

A fresh western disturbance is likely to affect the Western Himalayan Region from the night of 12th April. Under its influence, maximum temperatures are very likely to fall by 2-3 degrees Celsius over many parts of Northwest India from 12th April. Consequently, the intensity and distribution of the heatwave conditions over the plains of northwest India are very likely to reduce from 12th April, the IMD said.

“Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions very likely in most parts over on 10th April in many parts on 11th April and in some parts on 12th to 14th April over West Rajasthan; heatwave to severe heatwave conditions very likely in many parts on 10th & 11th April over East Rajasthan; heatwave conditions in some parts with severe heatwave conditions in isolated pockets over Punjab & Haryana-Delhi during 10th-11th April; heatwave to severe heatwave conditions in some parts over West Uttar Pradesh & West Madhya Pradesh and in isolated pockets over East Uttar Pradesh on 10th April,” it said.

The IMD in its forecast said that heatwave conditions in some parts are very likely over Madhya Pradesh during the next five days and in isolated pockets over Jharkhand from 10th to 12th April; west Vidarbha during the next 4 days; over East Uttar Pradesh on 11th April; over Saurashtra & Kutch, Himachal Pradesh & Jammu division on 10th & 11th April; over Chhattisgarh on 10th April, over West Uttar Pradesh during 11th-13th April; over Punjab & Haryana-Delhi on 12th & 13th April.

Maximum Temperatures as of 9th April were 42-45 degrees Celesius in most parts over West Rajasthan and northern parts of East Rajasthan and 41-44 degrees Celsisus in most parts over Haryana-Delhi, Saurashtra-Kutch, Vidarbha, Madhya Pradesh, remaining parts of East Rajasthan; in many parts of East Uttar Pradesh, Vidarbha and Jharkhand; in some parts of Gujarat Region and in isolated parts of north Madhya Maharashtra.

The IMD further in its forecast said under the influence of strong southwesterly winds from the Bay of Bengal to northeastern states at lower tropospheric levels, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm/lightning is very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal-Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam-Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during next five days.

Isolated very heavy rainfall is likely over Assam and Meghalaya on 10th, 13th & 14th April and over Arunachal Pradesh on 13th & 14th April, and heavy rainfall is likely over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura on 10th, 13th & 14th April and over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on 10th April.