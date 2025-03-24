Hariharan and Puri win top bar posts

Senior Advocates N Hariharan and Sacchin Puri were elected president and vice-president of the Delhi High Court Bar Association, the results of which were declared on Sunday. Mr Puri created history by emerging as the first-ever candidate to secure more than 4,500 votes, and won by a whopping margin of 2,620 votes.

Mr Hariharan, replaces senior advocate Mohit Mathur and will now lead the bar. He secured 2967 votes and defeated senior advocate Kirti Uppal by a margin of 87 votes.

Senior Advocate N. Hariharan has been in the criminal law practice for the last 34 years. A Faculty of Law alumnus, he was enrolled in 1987. He was designated as a Senior Advocate in 2013.

Mr. Puri’s opponents, advocate Shyam Sharma and senior advocate Inderbir Singh Alag secured 1895 and 1080 votes, respectively. Mr. Puri, a seasoned lawyer, holds a degree in Political Science from Shaheed Bhagat Singh College, University of Delhi and a Law degree from Faculty of Law, University of Delhi. He was designated as Senior Advocate in 2016 and was one of the youngest advocates to be designated by the High Court of Delhi.

The post of Secretary was secured by Advocate Vikram Singh Pawar obtaining 4389 votes, defeating his opponents advocate Mohit Gupta and advocate Anil Kathuria.

Advocate Kanika Singh was elected as the treasurer of the Executive Committee, a post reserved for women for the first time. Senior advocate Premlata Bansal as member executive – Lady (designated senior advocate), Kajal Chandra elected as member executive (25 years of standing) and Vidhi Gupta secured the post of member executive (lady).