Hand over probe record of missing minor to Delhi Police, SC to UP Police

The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Uttar Pradesh Police to hand over the investigation record, in a matter connected with the alleged kidnapping of a 13-year-old girl, to Delhi Police by Thursday.

A bench of Justices A.M. Khanwilkar, Hrishikesh Roy, and C.T. Ravikumar was a hearing a habeas corpus petition filed by missing girl’s mother, who suspects her child was kidnapped by a Delhi-based person.

“The minor daughter has been missing from July 8, and despite an FIR being lodged with the Gorakhpur police (UP) and despite an attempt being made to make a complaint with the Delhi Police, no action whatsoever has been taken to trace the minor daughter and bring her to the petitioner,” said the plea filed through advocate Amit Pai.

The petitioner is working as a domestic help in Delhi and claimed the suspect had been trying to lure her minor daughter for a long time.

The petitioner claimed she had lodged a complaint against the suspected person at Malviya Nagar police station in Delhi. The plea said the suspect was given a final warning to refrain from carrying out any illegal activities, particularly engaging, by inducement of force and/or seduction, in an illicit relationship with a minor girl.

The petitioner sought directions from the top court to the UP government and Delhi Police to carry out an investigation into the disappearance and kidnapping of her minor daughter and take appropriate action against the accused.

The bench also directed the Delhi Police Commissioner to oversee the investigation in the matter.

As it expressed discontent with the failure of the UP Police in tracing the girl, counsel for Uttar Pradesh government submitted before the bench that the state police is taking diligent steps and the investigation’s pace is affected due to the inter-state ramifications.

After hearing arguments, the top court scheduled the matter for hearing later this week.