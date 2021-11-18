Follow Us:
Guru Nanak took spirituality to the common man: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu greets the nation on Guru Nanak Jayanti

SNS | New Delhi | November 18, 2021 5:10 pm

Vice President, M Venkaiah Naidu, Guru Nanak Jayanti

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu (IANS photo)

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu today greeted the nation on the eve of Guru Nanak Jayanti.

In his message, he said “I extend my warm greetings and good wishes to the people of our country on the auspicious occasion of the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji.”

He said “The founder of Sikhism, Guru Nanak Dev Ji has remained an embodiment of truth, compassion, and righteousness through his noble life. His divine teachings will continue to inspire us to follow the path of righteousness and show respect for all humankind irrespective of caste, creed or religion.”

“Guru Nanak Dev Ji also taught us to follow an ethical path in life. He was a shining apostle of the sublime spiritual ethos of India who truly democratized religion by taking spirituality to the common man,” the Vice President said.

“May his eternal message continue to guide us in building a just, humane and harmonious society,” Naidu said.

