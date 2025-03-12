Govt committed to ensuring industrial growth while protecting environment: Sirsa

Delhi Industries Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Wednesday reviewed the overall functioning of the department and issued directions for promoting sustainable industrial growth in the national capital.

Sirsa stressed minimizing environmental harm from industrial waste and also discussed the new proposed industrial policy for the national capital.

In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Viksit Delhi’, he assessed the ongoing initiatives and policies aimed at sustainable industrial development in the city.

Sirsa informed the officials that he would conduct a weekly meeting to ensure consistent monitoring and timely decision-making to accelerate the industrial development in the national capital.

A detailed discussion was also held on the proposed industrial policy, including various incentives, while the minister underscored the importance of balancing industrial expansion with environmental conservation, highlighting measures to control pollution.

The status of three ongoing Greenfield industrial projects was also reviewed, and he instructed officials to expedite necessary approvals and infrastructure development while maintaining strict environmental compliance.

Sirsa also reiterated Delhi government’s commitment to job creation through industrial growth, and directed officials to implement policies that encourage new businesses, thereby generating employment opportunities for the people of the city.

Sirsa also stressed the need for the highest quality services in waste management, electricity supply, water availability, drainage systems, and road infrastructure for industrial zones, and emphasized that these essential services must be strengthened to ensure a smooth and sustainable industrial ecosystem.

The industries minister further said that the government is fully committed to ensuring industrial growth while protecting the environment, and is taking concrete steps to minimize industrial waste and improve infrastructure so that businesses can thrive responsibly.