Gogi gang shooter nabbed after exchange of fire with police

Following an exchange of fire in Dwarka sub city, the Delhi Police have apprehended a wanted sharpshooter of the infamous Gogi gang, the police said on Friday.

Around 2 am on the intervening night of Thursday-Friday the accused was tagged near the railway underpass of sector-21 in the sub-city. When signalled by the cops to stop, the criminal opened fire at a police team in a bid to flee.

The police personnel evaded what could have been a major injury as one of the rounds shot by the gangster hit the bullet proof vest of the cop. The cops too returned fire in self defence injuring the left leg of the accused before overpowering him.

Advertisement

A total of seven bullets were fired during the shootout, three by the gangster and 4 from the cop’s side.

The gangster was identified as 22-year-old Kulwant Dalal, an associate of Gogi gang.

The team of Inter-State Cell of the Delhi Police Crime Branch executed the operation.

Two automatic pistols with 17 live cartridges were recovered from the accused.

During the course of interrogation, the accused revealed that he was earlier part of Gogi Gang and now works for the gang members, Deepak alias Titar and Dinesh Karala. He further disclosed that on October 18, he had gone to the Rohtak court to meet his associate Mohit Bhadani, where he also met

Deepak, and was instructed regarding an extortion bid from a Delhi based businessmen.

He was also asked to meet another gangster in Delhi near the Rohini helipad, where he was given the guns and 25 rounds of ammunition.

According to police, he was involved in three previous criminal cases.