Go into field and fix sewer overflow problems: Atishi to DJB CEO

Expressing her displeasure over complaints of overflowing sewage from across the city, Delhi Water Minister Atishi on Wednesday wrote to the CEO of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) advising him to start going into the field twice a week to fix the problems.

In her letter to the DJB, the Delhi minister pointed out that the situation in the areas where she conducted surprise checks lately was “dismal and inhuman”.

“My office has been constantly receiving complaints regarding sewer overflow from different parts of Delhi. I have personally visited several areas in Sultanpur Majra, Mayur Vihar Pocket-A, Ashok Vihar, Chitla Gate, Nehru Hill, along with local area officers. I am disappointed to say that the ground situation of these areas was not only dismal but also inhuman,” read the letter.

She further told the CEO that she found dirty water flowing on roads and streets and that people of the areas faced the problem for over several months.

Recounting her visit to different places to check the situation, Atishi said in the letter with the sewage water accumulating on the streets in many areas people even faced difficulties in stepping out of their homes. They have to lay bricks to step on them to venture out.

The minister said it was shocking that the local area officials, who accompanied her on these visits, seemed to be not even aware of the issues faced by the public on the ground. “In most cases, the local area officers were oblivious to these problems. I am shocked to say that DJB officials, even senior officers, were unable to answer public queries,” said the minister.

The minister told the DJB that chief engineers should visit the field thrice every week while all remaining junior engineers (JE), additional engineers (AE), additional chief engineers/superintending engineers have to be on the ground on a daily basis.

Earlier, she had warned concerned DJb officials of strict action for the lapses in providing basic facilities to the public. The minister had pulled up local officials and given them an ultimatum of 15 days during her visit to Sultanpur Mazra and Trilokpuri areas, to fix the issues faced by the public with regard to the sewers.