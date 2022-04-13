Gang of ATM uprooters busted in Delhi, 1 held

The Special Cell of the Delhi Police has apprehended a fugitive from an interstate gang of Mewat-based thieves who were responsible for uprooting ATMs and syphoning cash around the Delhi-NCR and neighbouring states.

The accused, Tayyab (32), a Haryana resident, was apprehended near Tara Apartment in Alaknanda, Delhi.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Jasmeet Singh said an ATM belonging to SBI bank with cash worth Rs 34 lakh was discovered uprooted in the Badarpur police station area on the night of March 31-April 1.

After this, the police began probing the incident and examined CCTV footage in the surrounding areas. “Modus operandi of the gang behind the breaking of this ATM was analyzed and the crime appeared to be the handiwork of the Mewat-based criminals,” the DCP said.

On April 11, police received a tip about the location of an active member of the gang responsible for this murder, so they formed a team and set up a trap outside Tara Apartment in Alaknanda, Delhi. Tayyab, the suspected gang member, was caught, overpowered, and disarmed before being apprehended by Special Cell sleuths.

During the interrogation of accused Tayyyab, it was discovered that members of this gang were involved in more than 20 crimes in Delhi-NCR, including ATM uprooting, attempted murder, attack on police, harm, intimidation, theft, car lifting, and violation of the Arms Act, among others.